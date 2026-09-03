Pro-Migration Lobbies Defend College Pipeline for Migrant Workers

Business lobbies in Washington are alarmed because President Donald Trump’s deputies are narrowing the huge pipeline of migrant workers who arrive via student visas and U.S. colleges.

“This is going to be devastating for retaining top STEM talent in critical fields,” advocate Sam Peak claimed on August 21 as he tried to defend President George W. Bush’s “Optional Practical Training” (OPT) program for foreign graduates. “Eliminating OPT means getting rid of a critical bridge that helps the U.S. retain top global talent,” he said.

“The Trump admin is considering a $100k fee … which would essentially end the program,” claimed Jeremy Neufeld, the director of Immigration Policy at the Institute for Progress.

The OPT program was created by President George W. Bush’s deputies and has been ignored by Congress since then. During that time, the program has put millions of foreign graduates from U.S. colleges — mostly Indians — into career-starting U.S. jobs needed by U.S. graduates. The huge inflow also helps foreign managers at U.S. companies create ethnic hiring networks that exclude Americans, regardless of anti-discrimination laws.

Almost 500,000 Americans earned bachelor’s degrees in science, computers, technology, engineering, or math in 2024.

But in 2024, 640,000 foreign graduates held work permits via the OPT program — and the similar Curricular Practical Training (CPT) program — after they paid tuition fees to U.S. colleges and universities.

The work permits provide up to five years of work time to foreign graduates through a wide variety of college courses.

One result of that huge inflow — alongside other visa programs — is that roughly 20 percent of U.S. STEM jobs are now held by migrants — and two-thirds of U.S. STEM graduates work in non-STEM jobs.

This legalized inflow has cut salaries and deeply damaged professionalism and innovation in the U.S. tech sectors.

The decades-long inflow has also put many Chinese and Indian managers into crucial jobs — just as Congress grapples with the onrush of Artificial Intelligence, hacker threats, and privacy concerns.

Many of Trump’s deputies and allies recognize the problems.

In May 2025, Joe Edlow, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to run the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency (USCIS), told his Senate hearing:

I think the way in which OPT has been handled over the past four years … have been a real problem in terms of misapplication of the law … What I want to see would be essentially a regulatory and sub-regulatory program that would allow us to remove the ability for employment authorizations for F-1 [foreign] students beyond the time that they are in school.

Trump’s officials are drafting changes to the programs.

On July 30, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s deputies were considering charging a $100,000 fee for foreign graduates seeking to use the OPT program as a pathway to citizenship.

On August 24, the Department of Homeland Security posted an Edlow guidance document directing university officials to deny CPT work permits to foreign graduates seeking jobs outside their college course, so excluding basic jobs such as retail, hotel cleaning, or food delivery.

“CPT students should have access to practical training managed by an employer who has entered into a cooperative agreement with a school where it is agreed the employer will sponsor the school’s students for specific training,” the guidance said, adding: “Failure to comply with [DHS] regulations may result in an institution losing certification to enroll foreign students.”

Some U.S. colleges are already backing away from the CPT program.

Officials also seem to have tightened enforcement of requests for OPT work permits.

Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s civil rights division, is also investigating discrimination against Americans in the sector. “We’re working together with EEOC and the Department of Labor to put a stop to this discrimination and make sure there’s a level playing field for the American worker,” she told streamer Sara Gonzales on September 2.

“We have absolutely ramped this up big time, and it’s our main focus,” Dhillon said.

The Labor Pipeline

The CPT curbs come amid widespread reports that Indian employers exploit the CPT and OPT work permits to legally fill lower-tier jobs in the United States, such as retail clerks, delivery drivers, and hotel staff.

For example, an Indian-run company, Guru Education, recruits Indian migrants for hotel jobs with offers to help “obtain useful work experience in the US” via the CPT and the OPT work-permit programs.

Guru’s website claims to offer “paid internships” and free accommodation. It claims to work with several universities that offer CPT work permits on the first day of enrollment, and with franchise hotels operating under several brands, such as Marriott International, Oyo Hotels, Hilton, Red Roof, and Choice Hotels.

“Our established ties with top universities and trusted hotels/motels ensure matched opportunities and support,” the site says. “We offer free accommodation and meals through our exclusive work-study partnerships with hotels and motels in the USA.”

The group also claims to work with computer tech companies and healthcare companies. The Guru Healthcare site declares: “On-Demand Outsourcing BPO [Business Process Outsourcing] Services for Healthcare Providers With 24/7 Coverage! Save up to 80% on staffing costs!”

The Guru company does not appear in the DHS list of top 200 CPT employers. Guru’s staff is mostly Indian.

Guru’s founder is Indian immigrant Dev Karlekar. He says he is also chairman of the “hospitality education and professional development committee” at the Indian-dominated Asian American Hotel Owners Association. “AAHOA Members own 60% of all hotels in the United States,” the association’s site claims. Karlekar is also a partner with a small woman-owned company that imports H-1B workers.

Karlekar did not respond to messages from Breitbart News.

The Guru business seems to comply with federal regulations, but may be forced to reorganize because of the new curbs on the CPT program.

The AAHOA denied any impropriety:

The claims circulating online that Indian American hotel owners are engaged in illegal labor practices are false, inflammatory, and misaligned with the facts. Our members operate within the law and comply with federal hiring regulations.

AAHOA advocates for legal workforce solutions that support the industry, and we do not comment on speculation or narratives designed to target business owners based on ethnicity. We have nothing further at this time.

In addition, many OPT and CPT workers work alongside the hundreds of thousands of Indian migrants who entered the United States with legal B1/B2 tourist and business-visitor visas during Joe Biden’s presidency, trafficking expert Jay Palmer told Breitbart News.

“Indian bosses have developed a modern form of peonage that strips away human dignity,” he said as he provided Breitbart News with a draft legal allegation of peonage by several named Indian migrants who used B1/B-2 visas to smuggle themselves through the airports before illegally taking jobs.

The documents said:

7. Plaintiffs entering on B-1/B-2 visas were provided with invitation or “welcome” letters and instructed to present themselves as visitors during visa interviews. 8. Families of these individuals were paid fees of approximately $10,000 in India in exchange for securing entry into the United States. 9. Upon arrival, Plaintiffs were required to work in [businesses] owned or controlled by Defendants, despite the fact that B-1/B-2 visas do not authorize employment. 10. Plaintiffs were informed that they must work to repay the recruitment fees, placing them in conditions of debt bondage. 11. Plaintiffs worked long hours, were paid at or below minimum wage, and were subjected to threats, intimidation, and harassment. 12. Housing was overcrowded and, in some cases, consisted of hotel rooms or portable structures located behind convenience stores. Some of these structures lacked bathroom facilities. 13. In at least two instances, Plaintiffs’ passports were confiscated when they attempted to leave or resist the working conditions

The Indian plaintiffs “were required to work in the Defendants’ business to repay loans to their parents (in India), F1 [visa] fees, apply for fraudulent aid and student loans, and cover other debts,” Palmer said, adding:

Plaintiffs were threatened, had passports confiscated, and faced threats of deportation and other heinous actions. Furthermore, their families in India were physically threatened if they did not honor their peonage debt.

Peonage is an old term for debt bondage, and was common in the post-slavery southern states until the Supreme Court intervened in 1942. “It smelled of slavery,” the New York Times reported in 1942, adding, “The court’s decision should help strike down not only this form of peonage but other forms wherever found.”

“A debt in India became forced labor in America,” Palmer told Breitbart News.