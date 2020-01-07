Woman Claims She Was Trapped for Three Days Inside Clothing Bin

A New Jersey woman claimed that she was trapped for three days inside a clothing bin before firefighters rescued her on Monday, authorities said.

“We don’t know factually when she went (into the bin) but she said she was there since Friday,” Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale told NJ.com Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old woman reportedly told the police she was reaching inside the bin located behind an apartment building in Paterson when someone pushed her into the bin from behind.

The victim told the authorities that once inside the bin, she was unable to move her legs and crawl out, WABC reported.

NBC 4 New York reported that the woman remained in the bin until someone heard her screaming inside late Monday morning and dialed 911.

Once firefighters responded to the scene, they used metal pliers to pry open the bottom of the clothing container to set her free.

Speziale said the woman’s story is unlikely, however, adding that it is the third time within two years that the reportedly homeless woman has had to be rescued from being stuck inside the clothing bin.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where doctors examined her for potential frostbite before releasing her.