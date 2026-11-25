After a decade of lousy-to-weak movies driven by identity politics and woke values rather than relatable heroes and compelling stories, Marvel is on track for a mammoth comeback with the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday.

According to early tracking, Avengers: Doomsday is looking at a $270 million domestic opening next month, Deadline says:

Why isn’t Doomsday being called at $300M+ yet? For the usual footnote forecast reasons: it’s the weekend before Christmas, there could be a winter storm, not to mention audiences plan their holiday moviegoing (those same reasons stand for Dune 3 sticking to its forecast). True, none of those have ever fully gotten in the way of a record opening weekend. At the very least, Doomsday is headed to a record December opening ahead of Sony’s 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260M) and also Disney’s best ever for December, beating Star Wars: Force Awakens $247.9M debut 11 years ago.

Right now the record domestic opening is held by this July’s smash, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened to an astonishing $437 million. Second place is Avengers: Endgame at $357.1 million.

While I’m loathe to make predictions, if the weather is good, I can see Doomsday crossing the $400 million mark. I think it will be a smash for the same reason this year’s Spider-Man was a smash…

All this talk about superhero fatigue is total BS.

It always has been BS.

People aren’t fatigued by superhero movies. They are fatigued by retarded superhero movies.

Superhero fatigue was invented by an entertainment media that lives so far up Hollywood’s ass, it refused to tell the truth: Superhero movies were flopping because 1) they were no longer appealing and 2) they were no longer appealing because of all the woketardery that emasculated our heroes, introduced homosexuality, removed anything sexy, and delivered the most insufferable girlbosses imaginable. Good grief, they made Thor a bumbling white guy-dolt who wears an apron.

Reality (in the form of cratering box office numbers and reputational damage) forced Marvel to course-correct with Avengers: Doomsday. Look at the latest trailer. Steve Rogers is back, and looks like the star of the movie. Thor has taken off his apron and appears to be acting like a man again. Robert Downey Jr. is back. All the DEI hires have been pushed to the background — where the dullards belong.

So far, based on the YouTube votes, the trailer is a monster hit, with 1.6 million upvotes compared to only 30,000 downvotes.

The final trailer for the dreadful Thunderbolts received only 175K upvotes with 5.3K downvotes. The Fantastic Four earned 312K upvotes and 13K downvotes. The Marvels had a terrible ratio of 293K upvotes and 84K downvotes.

Reality is undefeated.

Human nature must be respected if the audience is to buy into your world and relate to your characters.

In a few years, it won’t matter. AI will allow anyone to make a Marvel-level movie on their laptop.

Avengers: Doomsday might end up being a woke piece of garbage. Even so, it is not being sold that way, and it is not being sold that way because Marvel knows woke and identity politics and girlbosses are box office poison. Marvel is explicitly selling a return to the Marvel that Normal People love.