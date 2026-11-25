An anonymous local Secret Santa who is distributing one million dollars to residents in his Idaho community surprised a 79-year-old woman who has endured hardships in recent years, but never asked for assistance.

About a decade ago, Jody’s eye began watering uncontrollably. After a doctor visit and extensive testing, physicians determined the eye needed to be removed for her safety, according to a report by East Idaho News.

While Jody was hesitant to have her eye removed, she underwent the surgery and received a prosthetic eyeball, for which she still owes $3,000.

After that, Jody reportedly experienced several falls in her bathroom, requiring the installment of a walk-in shower. These unexpected expenses, considering her fixed Social Security income, resulted in the 79-year-old woman returning to work.

In the meantime, Jody has never asked for financial help. She also attends most community events in her area and “is selflessly kind to others” by “offering a helping hand,” East Idaho News reported.

“She doesn’t complain. She doesn’t quit. She’s always happy,” the outlet added.

Recently, East Idaho News reporters arrived at Jody’s house to inform her that Idaho’s anonymous Secret Santa decided to pay off the remaining balance on her prosthetic eyeball, as well as cover the cost of remodeling her bathroom.

The Idaho Secret Santa is an anonymous local man who gives away gifts totaling large sums of money every year during the Christmas season to residents who have faced hardship or are in need of extra support.

“The Secret Santa is a native Idahoan who lives in eastern Idaho. The money comes directly from him — not a program, organization, charity or trust fund,” East Idaho News explained on the “Frequently Asked Questions” page of its website.

People cannot nominate themselves. Recipients must be recommended by someone else through the news outlet. Nominees must also live in eastern Idaho and have a genuine need.

East Idaho News has partnered with the Idaho Secret Santa to surprise local residents with gifts since 2015. That year, the anonymous donor gave away $100,000. The amount has increased in the years since, with more than $6.6 million distributed to date.