Model Carmen Ortega: Evil Jews Own Media, Banks, Government

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 17: Model Carmen Ortega celebrates 'National Ass Day' at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on October 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty
Deborah Brand

Model Carmen Ortega Baljian claimed Jews own “banks,” the “media,” control the government, and urged her 2.5 million Instagram followers to “wake up” to the “truth,” which is “antisemitic.”

Her Instagram posts came amid heavy backlash over rapper Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets.

“They own banks, they own the media, and in our politics heavy. Who’s awake yet?” Ortega wrote on Instagram.

Ortega, who also claims to be a fashion designer, shared a tweet by Candace Owens about JP Morgan Chase’s decision to end its relationship with West’s empire.

Owens, who had previously defended West, wrote she had learned that “no official reason” was given for terminating the Yeezy account.

Writing over Owen’s tweet, Ortega said on her Instagram story: “Who runs the banks? How many more times will I be right about these people?”

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: Carmen Ortega attends the Tanduay Rum partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets celebration on March 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)

File/Carmen Ortega attends the Tanduay Rum partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets celebration on March 12, 2017 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum)

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase is Jamie Dimon, a Greek non-Jew. It is also a publicly traded financial institution, and not owned by an individual or individuals, Jewish or otherwise.

In a another Instagram story, Ortega wrote: “Have short version of the Talmud just in case anyone has any more doubts. It’s time to wake up baby. What’s happening to Kanye is a direct example of everything. So when I’m always preaching stop voting pro-Israel.”

“You are supporting the very people or the people’s people that think it’s okay to do what they are doing to him. Our government is infiltrated with the same type of evil. Be intelligent,” she wrote.

“The truth is antisemtic [sic]. Let that sink in,” she wrote.

The anti-hate group Stop Antisemitism accused Ortega of inspiring anti-Semites to carry out attacks against Jews.

“Your rhetoric is putting the lives of Jews in jeopardy and with a verified following of 2.5 million, you need to do better, esp. as a marginalized woman yourself,” the group said.

“This online hatred often inspires others to commit murder as we have seen from Tree of Life, Poway, & Parkland,” it said.

