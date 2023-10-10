Biden’s Soft Touch with Russia, China Funneled Money to Key Hamas Ally Iran

President Joe Biden enabled Iran to fund terror by Hamas and other proxies against Israel – not just through hostage deals, but also through sanctions relief on trade with China and Russia.

Iran’s ability to sell crude oil, armed drones, and other goods to fellow rogue states despite American and international sanctions has returned to paramount importance in the free world after the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel this weekend. Hamas jihadists stormed the country, launching thousands of rockets into civilian areas and besieging them by foot. Widespread reports continue to surface on Tuesday of Hamas terrorists attacking civilians in residential communities door-to-door, torturing, raping, abducting, and killing them.

The terrorists themselves have used the mobile phones of their victims to upload photos and videos online of themselves killing Israelis and desecrating their bodies. Gruesome images of the terrorists spitting on, kicking, and otherwise abusing corpses have flooded social media since the terror spree began on Saturday.

At press time, the Israeli government has documented over 900 people killed by Hamas and over 2,500 wounded, as well as at least 100 people held hostage in the Palestinian-controlled Gaza area. Biden confirmed that 11 of the dead were Americans.

The Islamist theocracy in Tehran regularly calls for “death to Israel” and genocide against Jewish people. Iran’s role in the massacre Hamas has branded the “al-Aqsa flood” has become a focal point in understanding how Hamas succeeded in orchestrating the attack and amassing the equipment necessary to execute it. A Hamas spokesman told the BBC on the record on Saturday night that the terrorists had “direct backing” from the Iranian regime to attack Israel. The Wall Street Journal later reported – citing, as usual, anonymous sources – that Iranian officials had directly approved the attack before it occurred.

Evidence exists that the Biden administration has softened policies that cut money flows to Gaza – for example, a report published in September indicated that the State Department granted over $90,000 in funding to the Phoenix Center for Research and Field Studies in Gaza, a “non-governmental” group that describes itself as supporting “armed resistance” against Israel.

Iran’s apparently senior role in supporting the carnage indicates, however, that it has managed to largely avoid the presumably damaging consequences of sanctions on its oil industry and other major economic sectors, giving it much more cash to flow into its terrorist allies. The Biden administration has been particularly lucrative for Iran, failing to act in the face of extensive evidence of Iranian allies such as China buying significant amounts of Iranian oil and Russia using Iranian-made drones on the battlefield in Ukraine. Tehran’s profits from the activities are in addition to receiving a $6 billion windfall, announced on September 11, as a ransom in exchange for the release of five American hostages – a move the Biden administration insisted was “not a ransom” but conceded would result in Iran funding terrorism.

“Whether we like it or not — and we don’t like it — the Iranians have always found ways to use money, whether there are sanctions or not, for military purposes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken shrugged in September.

“Iran has funded terrorism for years and years and years, decades, in fact. And we expect that they will continue to do so,” Biden State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told CNN on Monday.

Biden’s refusal to effectively sanction the Iranian oil industry – benefitting the Chinese Communist Party – is among the largest points of concern regarding funding for jihad. As of September, over 80 percent of the crude oil Iran ships internationally goes to China, according to Reuters, where small-scale “teapot” refineries process it for use. China purchased record amounts of crude oil from Iran beginning in December 2022, a significant increase in purchases from the tenure of former President Donald Trump, whose administration vowed to “reduce every country’s import of Iranian oil to zero” and threatened sanctions on China directly over the matter.

In contrast, even Democrats have identified “loopholes” Iran and China are exploiting under Biden for profit.

“[W]hat’s going on is this closes a loophole that right now Iran and their funders are using to get Iranian oil and for our — for the regime to make money,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) explained in July. “So, this will put initial sanctions, as you mentioned, on ports and refineries. And as we saw, Iran is using that money, mostly that they’re getting from China, to use as a destabilizing force.”

“They’re helping out, obviously, Russia by supplying drones, and just lately, Israel had to go into Jenin to work on the fact that Iran is funding — continuing to fund Hamas’ actions there,” Rep. Moskowitz added.

“Secondary” sanctions on buyer states over the purchase of Iranian oil have been largely a non-starter under Biden, even as evidence mounted that Chinese companies were not only buying sanctioned oil, but helping Iran ship oil to third parties illicitly.

Biden himself has limited his rhetoric on China to friendly assurances that his administration wants to continue doing business with Beijing.

“We’re not looking to decouple from China, we’re looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China,” Biden said in May. In Beijing in June, Blinken repeated Biden’s enthusiasm for avoiding “decoupling” and upsetting the Communist Party in any way.

In the interest of avoiding conflict with China, Biden has failed to sanction Beijing even in response to more direct threats to the U.S. homeland. Following the discovery of an aerial espionage vessel – a spy balloon – over sensitive American military territories in the continental United States this year, the Biden administration actively delayed sanctions on the country, Reuters revealed in May, citing State Department emails.

“I think it’s incredibly troubling. Time and time again, we think that by being nice to China, they’re somehow going to moderate their behavior … so I thought it was pretty scandalous,” House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said in response to the report.

The Biden administration has also done little in response to Iran providing – presumably, selling – drones to Russia that have appeared in the Ukraine battle theater. The Iranian government admitted in November that it had sold drones to Moscow, supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“This fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine – the missile part is completely wrong. The drone part is true, and we provided Russia a small number of drones months before the Ukraine war,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the time.

Biden’s administration has loudly publicized its alleged sanctions on Russia in response to the Ukraine assault, but none at the moment address how the war benefits Iran. According to the White House, Biden imposed “sweeping sanctions against key revenue-generating sectors” in Russia in February, but did not impact Iranian drone purchases. The latest round of sanctions on Russia targeted the aerospace and aviation industry, potentially forcing Russia to seek similar equipment from rogue allies such as Iran.

“Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, visiting Tehran, boasted in September.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.