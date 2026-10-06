Rasmussen Poll Gives Republicans Edge Among Hispanic Voters

A nationwide Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday shows Hispanic voters favor Republicans by a 50 percent to 42 percent margin over Democrats. The poll also indicates a tightening battle for control of Congress, as the Democrats’ lead over Republicans decreased for the second week in a row, according to the company.

Overall, voters said if the election was held today 47 percent of likely voters would vote for the Democrat candidate, while 44 percent would vote for the Republican. Four percent of voters said another party’s candidate and just 4 percent were undecided.

Democrats led by eight points in mid-September in the national survey, particularly with independent voters. Republicans have closed the gap from an 18-point deficit to 9 points in the most recent poll.

Among Hispanic voters, Democrats held a slim 44 percent to 42 percent margin in mid-September, with the most recent survey giving Republicans the eight-point lead.

Republicans’ standing among Hispanic voters is significant given the corporate media establishment narrative of Hispanic voters fleeing the GOP.

WATCH — President Trump Celebrates Hispanic Heritage:

The shift among Hispanic voters was noticeable when comparing data in presidential-year elections. In 2020, Joe Biden won Hispanic voters by 25 percentage points nationwide, but just four years later President Trump significantly improved to nearly even, Pew Research Center reported last year:

In 2020, Joe Biden won Hispanic voters by 25 percentage points, and Hispanic voters supported Hillary Clinton by an even wider margin in 2016. But Trump drew nearly even with Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters, losing among them by only 3 points.

The Rasmussen survey of 1,794 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on September 24 and 27-30, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points and a 95 percent level of confidence.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.