Exclusive — DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin: Trump Admin Has Arrested 2,220 Known Terrorists

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said during a Breitbart News discussion on border security, public safety, and American sovereignty that the Trump administration has arrested 2,220 people he described as known terrorists who had entered the United States.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Mullin to compare immigration under the Trump administration with the previous administration, including the number of people who entered the country during the Biden administration.

“Current numbers that I just got when walking on here underneath the Trump administration — we arrested 2,220 known terrorists,” Mullin said. “I want to repeat that, not terrorist watch list, not individuals we suspected. These were known terrorists that came in, and either we didn’t know they were in the country, or they came in and they gave a fake name, fake country where they were from.”

“We have arrested 2,220,” Mullin continued. “As I was — that was my number I got when I was walking on stage just a second ago. That was today’s report. Think about that. That’s crazy, and that number has increased by 20 in the last two weeks. That’s increased 15 by two weeks.”

“The enforcement has really changed,” Mullin said. “The difference is the president has let us enforce the laws that Congress passed, and I say this all the time. DHS, we do not make laws; we enforce laws.”

“The difference is we’re not picking and choosing which laws we enforce,” he continued. “We’re a law enforcement agency with the great mission of protecting the homeland, and all of our men and women, all 270,000 of us, regardless if you’re support staff, or you’re one of the 80,000 badge officers we have across the — not just the country, but we’re in 58 countries around the world.”

“Our goal every day is to enforce the nation’s laws that Congress passed,” Mullin added. “Because of the President’s direction and funding, we do a really good job at it.”