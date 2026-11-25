Nov. 25 (UPI) — Two men arrested for burglary at the estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been charged with burglary and theft of six pairs of cufflinks and a clock.

Mirgen Doku, 34, of Courtfield Gardens, London, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, of no fixed address, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Prosecutors said a third man hasn’t been caught.

The men, both Albanian nationals, were taken into custody until a hearing scheduled for Monday at Norwich Magistrates’ Court. They used an Albanian interpreter.

Prince William and Princess Kate were not at the estate at the time.

The suspects allegedly entered a dressing room through a window after climbing up a drain pipe at Anmer Hall, the family’s country mansion where they often spend holidays.

The value of the items stolen was listed as “unknown.” One pair of the cufflinks was listed as “the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks.”

Motion sensors were triggered at 5:49 p.m. Monday, prosecutors said in court. They were also triggered at the Orangery, and there were scuff marks on the drain pipe, prosecutors said. They said there was damage on the window frame where the men allegedly entered.

The estate’s Games and Conservation Manager David Harrison was patrolling the area using a thermal spotter when he saw two men jump through a hedgerow and run into the woods. He called the police at about 6 p.m. GMT Monday to report it.

Anmer Hall, built in 1802, is a 10-bedroom home about two miles from the King’s Sandringham Estate. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave the home to the couple as a wedding gift.