A second federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from building a 250-foot memorial arch in the nation’s capital.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from building a 250-foot memorial arch in the nation’s capital, issuing an order on Friday that keeps the construction work on hold indefinitely, according to plaintiffs’ lawyers who sued to challenge the project.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, issued her order from the bench in a lawsuit brought by the Arlington County Board. Brinkema ruled two days after a different judge in Washington, D.C., extended a previous order that blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on the arch on a more temporary basis.

The Virginia board claims Trump’s project will exacerbate traffic congestion and jeopardize public safety in the county, which is across the Potomac River from Washington.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court,” plaintiffs’ attorney Kate Talmor said in a statement after Friday’s hearing.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington agreed to extend a temporary restraining order keeping the project on hold until Dec. 3. The injunction issued by Brinkema doesn’t have a specified expiration date.

Chutkan initially blocked the arch’s construction on Nov. 5, shortly after a hearing of the National Capital Planning Commission ended with the Trump-heavy panel giving the arch its final approval in an 8-4 vote, despite dozens of witnesses who opposed the construction.

The case before Chutkan was filed on behalf of Vietnam veterans and an architectural historian. Members of the Kennedy family filed a separate lawsuit last month, citing the impact the structure would have on Arlington National Cemetery, where family members are buried.

The arch is one of several projects around Washington that Trump, a Republican, has pushed in his efforts to leave a personal imprint on Washington’s historic landscape. At 250 feet, the arch would be twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial.

Brinkema was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton. Chutkan was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama.