An official in Brussels says a cyberattack using software powered by artificial intelligence targeted the European Union in October.

BRUSSELS (AP) — A cyberattack using software powered by artificial intelligence targeted the European Union in October, an official in Brussels said on Thursday, with some of the bloc’s digital tools still remaining offline.

The official did not elaborate on the cyberattack, or say who could have been behind it. It was the first time the 27-member bloc reported a cyberattack using an AI tool.

“AI-assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities,” said Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, the executive body of the EU.

“Indeed we can confirm that this was done with AI tools,” he added. “We have seen many global cyber attacks recently, and of course no one is immune to this.”

Regnier said the EU first detected the incident on Oct. 22 and that authorities launched an investigation while also imposing “preventative measures.”

“We temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing and so far “we have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting commission staff as a whole,” he said.