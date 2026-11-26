Asian shares have rebounded led by artificial intelligence-related stocks after Wall Street pared its sharp losses.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares rebounded on Thursday led by artificial intelligence -related stocks after Wall Street pared its sharp losses Wednesday.

Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s biggest drivers, fell 3.9% as AI shares lost steam for a second day after Jensen Huang’s comeback as CEO. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings warned it could downgrade Nvidia’s credit rating over concerns surrounding its management and governance.

Investors have been growing cautious over the AI trade even before the Nvidia fallout, as the future of AI development and companies’ profitability came into question following industry calls for an AI slowdown over safety concerns and after the U.S. midterm elections raised doubts over the pace of AI infrastructure buildouts.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3% to 57,768.92, after falling 2.8% the day before. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group jumped 9%, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings surged 12.4%. Shares of chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron were up 1.5%.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index added 1.2% to 4,755.29 after a 6.2% drop a day earlier. Samsung Electronics gained 1.6%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix rose 3.7%.

Taiwan’s Taiex was 2.6% higher. Shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., were up 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.9% higher at 22,373.81. The Shanghai Composite index was down less than 0.1% to 3,475.46.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% to 8,767.20.

India’s Sensex edged up 0.1%.

Wall Street closed mixed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% Wednesday after falling as much as 3.2% earlier in the day. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.6% lower, after recovering from a drop of as much as 4.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher.

Broadcom, which had fallen sharply earlier in the day, was 0.1% lower at close. Anthropic, which began public trading last week, recovered from an early drop and ended 1.1% higher, though still below its IPO, or initial public offering, price of $83 per share.

Investors are also monitoring impacts from the latest tariff hikes that the U.S. plans to impose on China, Japan, the European Union among other trading partners, which could add to inflationary impacts and higher consumer prices.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at around 4.86%.

In commodities trading, oil prices were up early Thursday, as tensions in the Middle East persisted even as global oil supply had continued to recover.

Brent crude, the international standard, was 0.5% higher at $91.11 per barrel. It was trading at approximately $72 a barrel before the start of the war in late February. Benchmark U.S. crude increased 0.8% to $84.33 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 159.12 Japanese yen from 159.16 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0961, down from $1.0974.

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AP journalists Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga and Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.