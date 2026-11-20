Nov. 20 (UPI) — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, whose approval rating reached 94% in an October CID Gallup poll, has registered his candidacy for a third consecutive term after a constitutional reform that removed presidential term limits ahead of the February election.

Bukele submitted his candidacy Thursday night to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal alongside Vice President Félix Ulloa, who also is seeking re-election, Diario El Mundo reported.

The ruling Nuevas Ideas party subsequently announced that the electoral tribunal had approved their registration. The presidential election is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Nos vemos el 28 de febrero. https://t.co/74H05dO2vG— Nuevas Ideas (@nuevasideas) November 20, 2026

In July 2025, El Salvador’s Congress, controlled by Bukele’s party, approved constitutional amendments allowing unlimited presidential reelection, extending presidential terms from five to six years and eliminating runoff elections.

Bukele, who first took office in 2019 and was reelected in 2024, could remain president until 2033 if elected.

The president defended the country’s democratic institutions during remarks outside the electoral tribunal Thursday, rejecting international criticism of his government’s concentration of power.

According to a CID Gallup national survey conducted Oct. 24 to 27 and released Oct. 27, 94% of Salvadorans approved of Bukele’s performance in office.

The survey was conducted days after four Salvadoran military aviation technicians were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 18, prompting Bukele to order a military rescue operation.