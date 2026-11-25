Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out running back Kenneth Walker for Week 12, they announced Wednesday.

Walker is set to miss a third consecutive game since he sustained a groin strain in a Nov. 8 win over the New York Jets. He ranked second in rushing, with 872 yards, through nine weeks.

The former Seattle Seahawks player, who earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors in February, totaled 1,044 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 11 touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry.

Despite Walker’s hiatus, the Chiefs still have the top offensive in the NFL, with 396.9 yards per game. They rank second in the AFC with 134.2 rushing yards per game, which is the fifth-highest total in the league. The Patrick Mahomes-led passing attack ranks fourth in the NFL.

Chiefs backup running back Emmett Johnson eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of his first two starts in place of Walker. He totaled 143 yards from scrimmage and a score off 23 touches in the Chiefs’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

The rookie erupted for 171 yards from scrimmage and two scores off 28 touches in the first start of his NFL career, a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 15 in Atlanta.

Johnson played 82% (59 of 72) of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in Week 11. He was in for 88% (57 of 65) of the offensive snaps in Week 10.

Third-string running back Jaydn Ott played 17% (12 of 72) of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in Week 11. The Chiefs also gave work to fellow backup Nate Carter, who was activated from their practice squad.

Walker was limited Tuesday — the Chiefs’ only on-field work session of Week 12. Kansas City also ruled out right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) for their game with the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs (8-2) will battle the Bills (9-1) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y.