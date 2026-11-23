Nov. 23 (UPI) — Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for Mr. Irrelevant on Monday. The film opens Dec. 25 in theaters.

David Corenswet plays 1983 New York Giants draft pick John Tuggle. As the last pick of the draft, the NFL dubs him “Mr. Irrelevant.”

With narration from coach Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), the trailer shows Tuggle training with the Giants, meeting his girlfriend Katie (Isabel May) and undergoing medical treatments. Parcells tells him, “I have never learned as much from a player as I’ve learned from you:”

At a recent Los Angeles screening of the film, Corenswet said he took the opportunities that came his way after Superman seriously.

“I became much choosier than I had been when I was just taking what came to me,” Corenswet said.

Working with director Jonathan Levine on Nick Santora’s script, Corenswet wanted to give equal screen time to the people in Tuggle’s life.

“I wanted less of John and more of the people around him, more of Parcells, more of Katie and more of the team,” he said.

Corenswet said the NFL provided him with archival materials on Tuggle including on camera interviews with him. He also put back on the muscle weight he’d lost after Superman.

“I worked with a middle school football coach,” he said. “I think he probably had to dumb down his instruction for me because I didn’t play contact sports.”