Nov. 20 (UPI) — Denmark arrested two men and expelled a Russian diplomat after linking them to a plot to kill a Ukrainian rapper, the foreign minister announced Friday.

Danish police said the plot to kill Ukrainian musician Kyivstoner while he was in Denmark was planned by Russian intelligence services. Two Danish nationals accused of taking part in the plot allegedly belonged to the criminal organization known as Loyal to Familia.

Security forces were able to foil the alleged plot by arresting the two men before Kyivstoner’s Sept. 25 concert, Danish broadcaster DR said, according to EuroNews. Police said they found weapons in the men’s car in Hellerup, north of Copenhagen.

The two men, who have been held in custody since their arrest, have pleaded not guilty to charges.

Because of Russia’s alleged involvement, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the case would have diplomatic consequences. He said a Russian defense attaché “must leave Denmark within seven days.”

The incident forced Kyivstoner to cancel his concert. It was the second suspected assassination plot to target him.