Nov. 20 (UPI) — U.S. stocks plunged Friday as a sweeping sell-off in artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 into correction territory.

The Dow fell 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to close at 48,147.33. The S&P 500 dropped 3.7% to 6,910.39. The Nasdaq Composite erased its gains for the year, tumbling 5.28% to 22,617.73.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed more than 10% below their recent highs, meeting the threshold for a market correction.

The Nasdaq finished the session down 2.7% for 2026 as investors continued pulling money out of technology stocks amid concerns about artificial intelligence investments.

Semiconductor stocks led Friday’s losses, with Nvidia falling 14% and Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom declining more than 13% and 14%, respectively.

Micron Technology dropped nearly 14%, while the Nasdaq-100 briefly entered bear market territory after falling more than 20% from its recent high.

The sell-off followed Anthropic’s highly anticipated stock market debut Thursday, when shares of the artificial intelligence company climbed 17%.

Anthropic shares fell 8.5% Friday, giving back much of its first-day gains.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about the cost of artificial intelligence infrastructure and whether companies can generate sufficient returns on their investments.

“The stock market is going through an AI repricing, reflecting an environment of slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for AI-related projects and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth,” Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, told CNBC.

Investors also moved into U.S. Treasury bonds, pushing yields lower as traders sought safer assets.

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 Friday, while gold futures declined nearly 4% as selling spread beyond equities.