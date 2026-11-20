German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that he expects new Ukraine peace talks will “take place soon”, with Europe set to have a seat at the table alongside the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

Merz did not give a date and added that a “neutral” venue for talks was still being sought. He named the United Arab Emirates as a possible site.

The chancellor hosted dozens of Ukrainian allies and President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “Coalition of the Willing” summit that pledged strong support for Kyiv, almost five years on since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Berlin summit, with more than 25 leaders and EU and NATO chiefs, took place only hours after the unprecedented three-way summit between US President Donald Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping in China.

“As the Coalition of the Willing, we have made it clear together today that we welcome the United States’ move to initiate new negotiations with Russia,” Merz said, adding that he hoped to work as a “team with Kyiv and Washington”.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham — co-hosting the Berlin talks with Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron — said: “I hope that message is heard very clearly in Moscow. For as long as it takes, we will be there at the side of Ukraine and we will not falter.”

Trump called into the Berlin talks from Air Force One on his way back from China, said US envoy Jared Kushner, who added that Trump seeks Europe’s involvement in a peace deal on Ukraine.

“We want to make sure that everything we’re doing is unified, and I also want to be able to reiterate that President Trump wants to make a deal with Europe by his side. He’s not looking to impose anything unilaterally.”

Zelensky told reporters that he saw a “huge chance” for peace if the “United States will really (put) pressure on Putin”.

Talk of Yalta

There had been fears that the China meeting would see Trump, Putin and Xi make sweeping decisions on Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe.

The trilateral talks had drawn comparisons to the 1945 Yalta summit that saw US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-World War II territorial boundaries.

Merz said that a “Yalta format cannot bring peace” to Ukraine, while describing the summit in China as a “photo op”.

Merz gave each of the participants in the German capital a piece of the Berlin Wall, saying the structure had brought “oppression, insecurity and a lack of peace” and adding: “That is exactly what Yalta stood for.”

Putin, speaking after the China summit, said that Russia had, through diplomatic channels, invited European leaders to Moscow.

“The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans,” said Putin.

“Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow,” he said. “And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue.

“We understand that discussing issues linked to security in Europe is pointless without the Europeans.”

However, Putin also said Moscow could not accept any kind of defence ties between Ukraine and Europe, stressing that “military cooperation in any form is, of course, a problem”.

‘Far more painful’

Russian strikes have hammered Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure, while Kyiv is in urgent need of US-made Patriot missiles and other weapons.

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities and on Thursday again attacked the bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia — the third time in a week the key artery had been hit.

Putin vowed that “we will respond to these attacks. Our response will be far more painful than Kyiv’s attack on the bridge”.

Macron called on Ukraine’s allies to do the “maximum” to deliver the air defence systems it needs, and urged them to “reopen the question” of Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Kushner said Trump was open to extending to Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO’s mutual defence clause, but stressed that Washington has to protect its interests.

“From America’s perspective, giving an Article Five-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal,” he said.

“And I think that that’s something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that.”

Asked about the NATO question later, Zelensky said that a real security guarantee for Ukraine would be having US or European “forces, bases” on its territory.

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