Nov. 26 (UPI) — A FedEx cargo plane skidded off a runway after landing at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, according to officials, who said they temporarily closed all but one of the travel hub’s runways.

The incident occurred on Runway 26R at about 8:40 p.m. EST, the airport said in a social media statement, adding that emergency crews were deployed. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11. FedEx Flight 910 had departed Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis.

A FedEx spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the flight had “experienced an issue upon landing.”

“We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Miami International Airport instructed passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday night to check with their airlines for updates before heading to the airport.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience as we work to safely resume normal operations,” it said.

The FAA said in a social media post after 9:30 p.m. that flights were to resume shortly.

According to an FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory, the disruption was projected to result in 1,0507 cumulative minutes of flight delays, with delays averaging 44 minutes and reaching a maximum of 78 minutes.

The incident is the latest in a series of aviation accidents at the airport in recent months.

Less than two weeks ago, two planes collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport, injuring two people.

In September, an Amazon cargo plane crashed after landing at Miami, killing five people.