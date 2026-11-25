Nov. 25 (UPI) — Florida’s longest-serving death row inmate died Tuesday after spending five decades behind bars maintaining his innocence in the Christmas Eve 1975 murders of his wife, her parents and another man.

Tommy Zeigler, 81, died while awaiting a decision from the Florida Supreme Court concerning new DNA evidence that his attorneys said exonerated him.

He had suffered from several health problems in recent years, including pulmonary disease, and required supplemental oxygen and a wheelchair.

Zeigler was sentenced to death in July 1976 for the murders of his wife, Eunice Zeigler, her parents, Perry and Virginia Edwards, and Charlie Mays, a customer at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden, Fla.

Prosecutors said Zeigler was in debt and had purchased two life insurance policies on his wife totaling $500,000 shortly before the murders.

Prosecutors said the couple had been experiencing marital difficulties and Zeigler’s wife was considering separating from him.

Zeigler maintained he was shot when he entered the store and lost consciousness. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, which investigators concluded was self-inflicted.

He was arrested five days after the killings while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Zeigler’s attorneys said recent DNA testing did not find blood from the victims on the clothing he wore that night.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, whose office agreed to additional DNA testing, said other evidence, including fingerprints and bloody clothing, supported his convictions.

“The jury got it right the first time around,” Worrell said. “Zeigler is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A judge denied Zeigler’s request to overturn his convictions and grant him a new trial earlier this year.

The case attracted national attention over the decades, becoming the subject of books, television programs and documentaries.

Human rights advocate Bianca Jagger was among those who publicly supported Zeigler’s claims of innocence.

In the weeks preceding his death, Zeigler remained hopeful that the Florida Supreme Court would rule in his favor.