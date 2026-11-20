Weary Palestinians returned to check their belongings and assess the damage in central Gaza on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it had completed a ground operation it began the day before.

The military had launched the incursion involving tanks despite a ceasefire which came into effect in October 2025, saying it aimed to “dismantle a terror tunnel” that posed a threat to troops.

It targeted areas in a Hamas-controlled zone of central Gaza, beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” which separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following the ceasefire.

“The operation is completed,” the military told AFP on Thursday.

It later said it had targeted a tunnel structure that crossed beneath the Yellow Line, saying Hamas had been trying to restore the network and use it to attack Israeli troops and civilians in the area.

The defence ministry’s body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, a day after urging them to stay away.

AFP footage from northeast of Nuseirat camp showed deep track marks in the ground and earthen barriers erected across the Salah al-Din road — the war-shattered territory’s main thoroughfare.

“Today we returned after the army had withdrawn to retrieve some of our belongings, so that we might be able to sleep and live until the situation calms down,” Nuseirat resident Umm Mohammed Badawi told AFP.

“We simply want peace,” she said.

Nearby, buildings stood as concrete shells, mounds of rubble or twisted metal frames. A boy wheeled a bicycle piled high with blankets past rows of tents.

Separately, four Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City on Thursday, according to the civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority.

The agency’s spokesman told AFP that one person was killed in a drone strike and another by artillery, while two more were killed “when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people… in central Gaza City.”

The Israeli military told AFP it was checking the reports.

The vast majority of Gaza’s population has been displaced at least once by the devastating war that erupted following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Around 65 percent of the territory’s population, or 1.4 million people, now live in tents or makeshift shelters, according to the UN’s humanitarian agency.

‘Let us live in safety’

“Enough, enough bloodshed,” said Hamed Mohammed, another resident of Nuseirat, upon returning to the area on Thursday.

“Give us a solution so that we may live even if only in a hut but let us live in safety.”

Wednesday’s ground operation came weeks after inconclusive Israeli elections, with the opposition’s Gadi Eisenkot trying to form a government without caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel’s security.

Hamas denounced the ground operation as a “blatant ceasefire violation”.

An AFP journalist reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Under the initial terms of that deal, the Israeli military remained in 53 percent of Gaza, but it now controls more than 60 percent of the territory.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Over the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.

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