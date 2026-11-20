Nov. 20 (UPI) — British television personalities Gordon Ramsay and Claudia Winkleman are teaming up on a new Hell’s Kitchen.

Ramsay, who created Hell’s Kitchen and hosts the American version of the show, will star in a U.K. reboot that premieres on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in 2027, according to a press release.

Winkleman, who hosts the British version of The Traitors and was the longtime co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, will host the new Hell’s Kitchen.

The series will see 10 celebrity contestants from the world of entertainment, social media, sports and comedy enter “a world class kitchen, where they’ll face the ultimate challenge: delivering Michelin-standard dishes night after night,” an official synopsis reads.

Celebrity guests, the contestants’ friends and family, and members of the public will also make appearances.

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“Hell’s Kitchen is returning to the UK bigger, bolder, and 100% hotter than before. A brand-new restaurant, an all-star celebrity cast and culinary challenges that will push even the most confident cooks,” Ramsay said in a statement.

“With live eliminations, sky-high stakes and no room for excuses, let me be very clear, every service will be a battle, and every plate will make or break their place in the competition.”

Ramsay, also known for MasterChef and Kitchen Nightmares, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week for his contributions to television.