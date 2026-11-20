Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning became the first team this season to hold Connor McDavid off the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning became the first team this season to hold Connor McDavid off the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

McDavid opened the season on a 23-game scoring streak, tied for the fourth longest in league history from the start of a season. He finished the game with two shots on goal.

Vasilevskiy came within 1:39 of recording his first shutout of the season.

Nikita Kucherov, John Carlson and Ilya Mikheyev scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 10-1 at home.

Devon Levi stopped 17 shots for Edmonton, which had a six-game winning streak come to an end. Colton Dach scored for the Oilers.

Edmonton lost for the first time in regulation on the road this season, falling to 10-1-1.

Following a scoreless first, the Lightning broke the ice on their second power play chance of the game. Brayden Point slipped a pass from the corner down low to Jake Guentzel who swung behind the net and zipped a pass to Carlson in the middle slot for a one-timer at 13:29.

Mikheyev gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead at 10:46 of the third period. Kucherov made it 3-0 on a breakaway chance at 14:29.

The Lightning placed Brandon Hagel on injured reserve earlier on Thursday.

Up next

Edmonton: At Carolina on Saturday.

Tampa Bay: Hosts Buffalo on Sunday.