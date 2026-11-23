Nov. 23 (UPI) — A Maryland woman scored a $30,000 top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than a decade after winning $50,000 from another game.

The Maryland Lottery said the Anne Arundel County woman scored the $30,000 prize from a $30 30X the Cash ticket she bought from the lottery vending machine at the Super Giant grocery store on Lee Airpark Drive in Edgewater.

“I was so happy, screaming in my husband’s face,” the winner told lottery officials.

The player previously won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket she purchased in 2017.

She said her latest winnings will go toward taking a vacation and boosting her savings.

The winner said she also plans to continue buying lottery tickets.

“I’ll play as long as water is wet,” she said.