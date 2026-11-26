NEW YORK, Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Blade Runner franchise, which began with Ridley Scott’s classic 1982 film and was followed by the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, continues Wednesday with Prime Video’s series, Blade Runner 2099.

The action-drama follows enslaved and outlaw humans trying to survive in a robot-run Los Angeles in the not-so-distant future.

“I play Yahya, who’s a Replicant police officer tasked with hunting down humans and he’s got a real bee in his bonnet,” House of the Dragon and Sanditon alum Matthew Needham told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

“He’s got a real grudge and resentment against humans. So, he delivers his duties with relish, I would say,” he explained. “I was a huge fan of the original movies, but it was mainly the script just on its own that I thought was just great, really, really exciting. [Show-runner] Silka [Luisa] did an amazing job.”

Lewis Gribben from Somewhere Boy plays human Elias, the brother of Cora (Hunter Schafer from Euphoria), who is pretending to be a Replicant as the partner of Blade Runner Olwen (Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh), who is in the last days of her life.

“The thing that I really liked about him was just that he really, really evolves and grows as a character for all the episodes and he also just has this relationship that’s fairly close,” Gribben said.

“Cora and Elias have been together they were since children mostly and they’ve kind of raised each other, mainly Cora raising Elias. But, as the show goes on, this relationship gets broken and destroyed,” he added.

“I think brother and sister relationships aren’t always fully explored a lot, actually, in TV and film. So, I just thought that was really fascinating to see and, obviously, I thought wouldn’t it be cool to have bragging rights to all my friends to have Hunter Schafer play my sister.”

Not even your memories are yours https://t.co/73B7HKEdSY— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 26, 2026

Dimitri Abold of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes fame plays Bebeto, a war veteran, civil servant and black market dealer.

“Together with hunter’s character, Cora, he tries to find an artifact that could feasibly change the fate of humans in the world, but, in order to do that, they, of course, have to see if they can infiltrate the Blade Runner Police Station,” Abold said.

“What drew me to him was his deep desire to return to the state of what L.A. used to and, also, nostalgia, the idea of home, that’s something that I wanted to really dive deep into and explore.”

Acknowledging the franchise’s theme of technology eclipsing humanity, Gribben said the story should be a warning to people in 2026.

“It’s sort of a stark feeling of, ‘This could definitely become our world,'” he added.

“Technology could take over. There’s so much information that our phones, laptops, whatever these systems have about us, and this is the manifestation of what it could become, even though it’s an entertaining show or whatever, but it’s a warning into what could be be coming if we don’t temper AI and technology.”