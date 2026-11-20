Nov. 20 (UPI) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is telling his Republican colleagues to come back to Washington, D.C., after suffering losses in the midterm elections to help get the party’s priority legislation passed before January, when the new Congress will be sworn in.

House leadership had to shorten the workweek because not enough members were in attendance to pass legislation, Politico reported.

“Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law,” Johnson, R-La., said in a letter to colleagues Friday.

“To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our two-year term,” he said.

Johnson posted the letter on X, with, “Our House Republican majority must leave it all on the field and FINISH STRONG for the American people!”

Some of the legislation they want to pass includes Pentagon funding, but for now they don’t have the votes. They also want to raise the debt limit and pass permitting reform. If they wait until January, they will have a Democratic majority to contend with.

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told CNN that he was furious with those who didn’t return.

“Look, I lost. I’m still here. I’m still here,” Murphy said. “If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid.”

One member said they didn’t come back to Washington because of a report of a possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in the city. Johnson reminded them that their staff were still in the city working, CNN reported.

“Attendance is a great frustration for me right now,” Johnson said Thursday. “We had 14 absences yesterday, so it’s not possible for us to advance a rule and advance our legislative agenda unless the members are here doing their job. … We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can’t do that unless people are present at work.”

“There’s a possibility we can squander [the majority] if we don’t get our members back here,” Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, said. “What do we do to these guys that won’t come back?”