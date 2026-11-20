Nov. 20 (UPI) — Apple TV is giving a glimpse of Presumed Innocent Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Friday featuring Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay, The Beast in Me) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Superman).

Presumed Innocent is a legal thriller inspired by the Scott Turow novel, which was previously adapted as a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

The series hails from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard in Season 1.

Season 2 is based on Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray and follows “up-and-coming defense attorney Leila Reynolds (Brosnahan),” who “faces off against her district attorney husband (Rhys) in a murder case that threatens to destroy both their careers and their marriage,” according to an official synopsis.

Other cast members include Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Judith Light.

Presumed Innocent Season 2 premieres Feb. 19 on Apple TV. Kelley executive produces with Lost creator J.J. Abrams.