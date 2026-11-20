Nov. 20 (UPI) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent knee surgery and is likely out for the rest of the 2026 season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

McVay said Nacua had surgery Tuesday on his right MCL and will miss “a couple of months.” The Rams coach also said he wouldn’t rule out a return in the postseason, but the Rams are “planning on not having him.”

The NFL issued a three-game suspension Thursday to Nacua for a violation of its personal conduct policy. Nacua was eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14, under the terms of that ban.

A source told UPI on Friday that the NFL was unaware of Nucua’s surgery at the time the suspension was issued.

Nacua totaled 70 catches for 715 yards and four scores through seven appearances for the Rams this season. He also scored a rushing touchdown. The All-Pro pass catcher missed two games in September due to a hip injury.

He hauled in 14 catches for a season-high 150 yards and a score in the Rams’ Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, but injured his right knee and a toe in the matchup.

The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve Nov. 12, triggering an automatic absence of at least four games.

Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, C.J. Daniels, Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith are now the top wide receivers for the Rams, who are also without injured pass catcher Davante Adams.

McVay said Friday that he doesn’t think Adams is ready to return from a hamstring injury, but he could possibly play in Week 13.

The Rams (6-4), who are on bye in Week 11, will host the Green Bay Packers (6-4) on Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif.