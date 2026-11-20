A second federal judge on Friday blocked plans to build a massive triumphal arch in the US capital, further delaying one of President Donald Trump’s pet projects.

District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking construction of the proposed 250-foot (76-meter) arch in Memorial Circle.

Another district judge issued a temporary restraining order earlier this month preventing the administration from breaking ground on the controversial project.

That order from District Judge Tanya Chutkan is scheduled to expire on December 3 unless she chooses to extend it.

The giant arch would be taller than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, its inspiration, and would tower over the Lincoln Memorial, which is directly across the Potomac River.

Among the complaints about the arch is its location — adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, the hallowed final resting place for hundreds of thousands of American service members.

Arlington Cemetery is also the burial spot of former president John F. Kennedy, and members of the Kennedy family have joined veterans in objecting to the arch plan.

Democracy Forward, which represented the Arlington County Board in the arch case heard by Brinkema, welcomed the judge’s decision to halt construction for now.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court,” Democracy Forward senior counsel Kate Talmor said in a statement.

The arch is one of a number of projects launched by Trump in a bid to put his personal stamp on the nation’s capital.

They include a huge ballroom that is being built at the White House, for which Trump had an entire wing of the presidential mansion demolished.

Another is the laborious renovation of the Reflecting Pool, a rectangular water basin on the National Mall across from the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump’s proposed revamping of the East Potomac Golf Links, a historic waterfront Washington golf course, has also become the focus of a bitter legal battle.

For a time, Trump had his name placed on the facade of the Kennedy Center, the culture and arts institute named after the assassinated 35th president, before a judge ordered it taken down.