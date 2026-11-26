Nov. 26 (UPI) — Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II backed head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday, a day after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was cut from the team in the wake of his fiery public statements about the longtime NFL coach.

In comments to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney called Rodgers’ personal attacks on McCarthy during an interview on a national radio show “insubordination” that “will not be tolerated,” vowing the Steelers are “100%” committed to McCarthy.

Rodgers, 42, was released from his one-year deal the team Wednesday after he told “The Pat McAfee Show” he could not return in the wake of McCarthy’s late Tuesday decision to bench him in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The four-time MVP alleged McCarthy had slept through team meetings in a remarkable personal attack during in the interview.

Rodgers’ comments indicated “a change had to be made,” Rooney said, “and I certainly agree with the change and the way it was handled.”

The Steelers’ president scolded the veteran play-caller for not being a “good teammate” by going public with his comments about McCarthy and throwing the organization into a turmoil before a key holiday weekend matchup against a top conference rival.

Asked about how Rodgers’ tenure with Steelers has ended, Rooney said, “I’m disappointed the way it came out. We certainly had hopes that he would be successful here, and I thought at times we certainly got on a roll. We had high expectations.

“It’s easy to say, knowing what I know today, what would I do? But we had a good experience last year, and so I kind of wasn’t expecting it to go this way this year.”

The unexpected finale to Rodgers’ time with the Steelers came after the 22-year veteran had previously confirmed that this is his final season in the league.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in football history but also was having one of his worst seasons, completing 60.2% of his throws for 2,241 yards, 16 scores and six interceptions for the Steelers.

He completed 68.2% of his throws for 227 yards and a score in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.