Nov. 23 (UPI) — U.S. stock markets surged on Monday after news broke that Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO.

The S&P 500 rose by 4.4%, the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bumped up 2.8% on Monday morning. The increases marked the best single-day hikes for each market since April 2025.

Nvidia’s stock took a hefty jump as well, up 31% following its announcement. Huang returns to his roles of CEO, president and board director effective immediately.

President Donald Trump said Huang “did nothing wrong” on Monday, weeks after his extramarital affairs caused Nvidia to open an investigation into its CEO, leading to his resignation.

“He had bad judgment having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents, but he did nothing wrong other than he created a chip that’s invaluable, many chips that are invaluable,” Trump told CNBC on Monday.

Other technology companies also saw boosts in their share values on Monday. CoreWeave was one of the biggest gainers outside of Nvidia, up 23%.

All three stock markets finished last week down 8% or more in the first full week since Huang’s resignation. Nasdaq stock fell by 5% on Friday.