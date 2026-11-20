Nov. 20 (UPI) — The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles will head the probe into whether former Biden administration officials committed crimes while investigating President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, it was reported Friday.

Bill Essayli, who leads the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, traveled to South Florida this week to join the investigation.

The probe focuses on whether officials in previous administrations improperly targeted Trump during the investigation into his retention of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after his first term.

The Justice Department said Essayli would also take on additional responsibilities in the Southern District of Florida.

Essayli will continue overseeing the Los Angeles federal prosecutor’s office while working on the Florida case.

The assignment comes amid turmoil surrounding the investigation, which has failed to produce indictments despite pressure from the Trump administration.

Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, who had been overseeing the investigation, resigned earlier this month.

Trump ally Joe diGenova, who previously led the probe, resigned in September amid concerns about the investigation’s progress.

“If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” diGenova told the New York Post in September.

Maria Medetis Long, another Justice Department official involved in the investigation, resigned in April over concerns about the strength of the case.

Essayli, a former Republican member of the California State Assembly, was appointed interim U.S. attorney in Los Angeles in April 2025.

After his 120-day interim appointment expired, he remained in the office as first assistant U.S. attorney and its acting leader.

A federal judge ruled last month that the Trump administration had improperly bypassed Congress’ role in confirming federal prosecutors by keeping Essayli in the position.

The Justice Department is appealing the ruling.