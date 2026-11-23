US President Donald Trump praised Nvidia’s decision Monday to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, as top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer vowed to investigate potential wrongdoing amid mounting national security concerns.

Trump also posted a doctored version of the famous photograph of him raising his fist after surviving a 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Huang, who brandished a red bra beneath an Nvidia flag.

The image appeared to allude to the scandal that forced Huang, who co-founded the AI chip giant, to resign less than two weeks earlier following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But Schumer accused the president of putting personal financial interests ahead of national security and promised a sweeping investigation.

“Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” he wrote on social media.

Huang is already scheduled to face questioning by three House committees on December 1 over his relationship with the suspected Chinese intelligence operative and concerns about Nvidia’s chip exports.

He is expected to undergo a transcribed interview behind closed doors, with Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter facing questioning the following day.

In a telephone interview with CNBC, Trump suggested the scandal could prove to be “a net positive” for Nvidia by drawing attention to its technological sophistication.

“I don’t think he’s going to be diminished at all,” he said, predicting Huang would return at “an almost higher level.”

“He’s apologized for his indiscretion, which was unfortunate,” Trump added.

‘Compromised and exploited’

Trump also called Huang “a Great Patriot” and said the government had no reason to believe his reinstatement posed a national security risk.

He said the attorney general had confirmed that the government possessed no evidence Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct, but urged Nvidia to continue investigating its compliance with restrictions on advanced chip sales to China.

Other Democrats condemned the reinstatement.

“Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous,” said Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“We still don’t know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board has completed its investigation.”

He demanded a public congressional hearing, while Senator Elizabeth Warren sought details of what input senior administration officials had provided in support of Huang’s return.

Some Republicans also questioned the move.

“Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy,” outgoing Republican congressman Don Bacon alleged on X, demanding an investigation into advanced chip sales to China.

Outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn challenged Trump’s assertion that Huang posed no security threat.

“No national security risk? Based on what?” he wrote on X.

Trump had declined earlier Monday to comment on a New York Times report that the woman at the center of the scandal had been in contact with an official from China’s principal intelligence agency during her relationship with Huang.