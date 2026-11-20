US President Donald Trump returned to face post-midterms turmoil at home Friday after strutting on the world stage in a widely criticized meeting in China with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump was holding a press conference at the White House at noon (1700 GMT) on what he said was a “Great and Highly Consequential Trip” to Shenzhen and Manila.

But US media and Trump’s opponents dismissed his trilateral summit as a little more than a photo opportunity for a lame-duck president seeking to reassert some power abroad.

Trump was mocked in particular for saying “that’s my friend” as he greeted Russia’s Putin, despite Moscow’s brutal war in Ukraine.

The news conference will be a chance for Trump to try to reset the narrative by talking up his trip and its benefits for the United States, with the Republican saying he will also be discussing trade deals with Asian nations.

Trump arrived in Asia on the back of a bruising defeat in US midterm elections earlier this month, with the Iran war grinding on and the White House facing multiple investigations by the incoming Democratic-led Congress.

As he sat at a huge, round wooden table with Xi at the head, Trump told his fellow presidents that “we are really making history” with the first such meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States.

But while Trump portrayed it as the great powers sorting out the world’s problems, the summit produced few concrete results except a brief “Declaration toward Peace.”

The declaration paid lip service to talks about nuclear disarmament and laid out ambitions to overhaul the UN and rein in the International Criminal Court — which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the Ukraine war.

‘Embarrassment’

There was no mention in the statement of Ukraine or Iran, despite Trump saying they would discuss both conflicts. Trump has given mixed signals about resuming military action on Iran.

“Trump is an embarrassment on the world stage,” House Democratic whip Katherine Clark said on X. “Nothing to end his Iran war. Nothing to help Ukraine. Nothing about AI safety. Instead, he’s just obsessing over dictators.”

Broadcaster CNN said the meeting was little more than “a well-timed photo-op” for Trump — but for Xi and Putin it was a “vindication of their vision that the world is undergoing a fundamental rebalancing of power.”

The New York Times’ Edward Wong wrote that Xi and Putin were “transforming the world order by usurping the role of America as the sole superpower” as Trump watched.

Yet conservative broadcaster Fox News called the summit “a historic moment in global diplomacy.”

After trumpeting his camaraderie with authoritarians Xi and Putin, Trump will now have to negotiate the last two years of his final term in the face of fierce Democratic opposition.

Trump has alternately said he is ready to work with Democrats on issues including migration, but then threatens to veto their legislation.

He also faces a growing crisis in the world of artificial intelligence, after a Chinese spy scandal toppled his friend Jensen Huang as head of chip giant Nvidia, and with shares nosediving after Anthropic’s record-breaking market debut failed to dispel broader worries.