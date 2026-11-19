Nov. 19 (UPI) — President Donald Trump held separate meetings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Shenzhen, China, ahead of the three leaders’ scheduled trilateral talks.

The highly anticipated, high-stakes meetings between Trump and the authoritarian leaders came on the final day of the American president’s three-day, two-country Asian trip, which began Tuesday with a brief stop in the Philippines, before he traveled to China for the Asia-PacificEconomic Cooperation summit.

The trilateral talks — the first-ever formal summit between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States — were scheduled to coincide with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held Wednesday and Thursday in Shenzhen, located near Hong Kong. Although a formal agenda was not made public, nuclear arms control and the wars in Iran and Ukraine were among the issues excepted to be discussed.

The Trump-Xi bilateral meeting lasted about an hour at the government-owned lakeside Kylin Villa.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump thanked Xi for an “incredibly warm welcome.” He also said he had an “outstanding personal relationship” with Xi.

“The original relationship with China was very lopsided. Our presidents didn’t do their job, but we made it a fair relationship,” Trump said.

Concerning their talks, Trump identified fentanyl trafficking and agricultural trade as potential areas of cooperation.

“We are looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine, would like to see it ended,” he said.

“I think I can speak for both of us very much.”

The meeting with Xi — their first bilateral meeting since Sept. 24, when Trump hosted the Chinese leader for a state visit — immediately followed his meeting with Putin, which was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center, the venue of the APEC meeting. It was also their third meeting this year. Xi hosted Trump for a state visit in May.

The Trump-Putin meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, was described by U.S. officials as a “pull-aside.”

Putin entered the room first, followed by Trump, who was heard referring to Putin as “my friend” before shaking his hand.

“We look forward to our meeting,” he said while standing beside Putin. “We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

Putin then shook Trump’s hand again before shaking the hands of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and Trump discussed preparing for the trilateral summit and “some aspects of our bilateral relations,” Russian state-run TASS news agency reported.

“Naturally, they also addressed issued related to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict,” he said.

It was the first bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin since an August 2025 summit in Alaska.

JUST NOW: President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in China.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this – or at least start.” https://t.co/PqaoFaSa1C— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026