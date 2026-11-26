Nov. 25 (UPI) — A Turkey farm in Massachusetts was shut down just before Thanksgiving for health code violations.

The Belwing Turkey Farm in Seekonk, Mass., posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the local health board had shut it down.

“We have very bad news, the Seekonk board of health has shut us down in our 82nd year and we will not be able to sell turkeys Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2026 Thanksgiving season,” the announcement said Tuesday.

A notice posted to the farm’s front window by the Seekonk Board of Health said the property Monday was determined to pose an “imminent health hazard.”

The farm had been given a permit to sell packaged turkeys for Thanksgiving, but inspectors found packaging discarded in the dumpsters and turkeys that already had been inspected were apparently repackaged.

The notice said inspectors had seen multiple tables in between use in a condition not suitable for food contact; a person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge; no certified food production manager on site; and an excessive number of flies in a shed where they processed turkeys.

Inspectors also saw a heat gun, plastic wrap and other evidence of repackaging.

The company has been warned in the past about violations, WJAR-Ch. 10 News reported.

The Seekonk Board of Health met with the business on Jan. 7 to discuss violations it had found, including sanitation, processing and storage issues.

Customers told WJAR that they hadn’t had issues before.

“We never got sick or anything, and the turkey was always fresh,” customer Evelyn Grant told the station.