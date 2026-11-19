Nov. 19 (UPI) — The Trump administration has sanctioned a Lebanese charity and two gold-trading companies, accusing them of helping finance Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The departments of State and Treasury announced the punitive measures Wednesday.

“Today’s action exposes Hezbollah’s continued exploitation of civilian charitable organizations and its efforts to portray itself as a provider of humanitarian assistance,” the Treasury said in a statement.

“It also increases pressure on the group’s illicit financing networks as Hezbollah seeks to resist growing calls and international pressure to disarm.”

Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy militia based in Lebanon, has been significantly weakened by Israeli military operations, including a major offensive launched in March amid the wider war with Iran. A cease-fire has been in place since June, though Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon. Negotiations over Hezbollah’s disarmament and Israel’s withdrawal have largely stalled.

Among those sanctioned were Wa Ta’awanu Association and its founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman.

According to the Treasury, Wa Ta’awanu provides emergency relief services in southern Lebanon while also funneling outside funds to Hezbollah.

The Treasury alleges that the organization provided cover for Hezbollah’s activities in areas of southern Lebanon where the Lebanese Armed Forces have deployed to secure territory and remove the group’s fighters and weapons, hindering disarmament efforts.

The other organizations sanctioned were Lebanon-based Gold Global Company and Turkey-based Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited Sirketi.

Treasury officials allege that Gold Global transfers money from several transit countries to Lebanon for the use of Hezbollah and that Sankari Gold assists it in moving gold bullion and cash from Africa.

The Treasury identified Hassan Khechen as controlling both companies. With his brother, Ihrahim Kechen, they have allegedly transfered what the Treasury calls significant funds from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on behalf of Hezbollah.

Both brothers were also blacklisted.

“The Lebanese people deserve a sovereign, stable country in which the Lebanese state alone holds weapons and authority,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

“Hezbollah’s continued attempts to sabotage such a future by exploiting humanitarian groups and the private sector are shameful. The United States will continue to block such attempts while encouraging legitimate aid and investment that actually help the Lebanese people — not a Tehran-backed terrorist group.”

The United States designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.