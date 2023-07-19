Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 354: Trump Targeted for January 6; Breitbart’s Emma-Jo Morris Previews Her Testimony to Congress

Host Mike Slater’s opens today’s podcast with the news of Donald Trump being targeted yet again by Biden’s Department of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith—this time for Smith’s January 6 investigation. Our guest is Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who is scheduled to testify tomorrow before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about the censorship of her 2020 reporting at the New York Post about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” She previews the message she wants to send to Congress and to the American people.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

