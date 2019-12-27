Garbage Collector Leaves Gift for 2-Year-Old Fan

A Missouri City, Texas, garbage man left a Christmas gift for the 2-year-old who waves at him every morning.

Saul Luera, Missouri City Police Department sergeant and the boy’s father, posted the story on Facebook. “My two year old loves big trucks of all [kinds], and can name them all to include the parts,” he said. “And every morning on trash day he gets up and goes outside to see the garbage truck and waves at the garbage man.”

“Today out of no where this kind man left him a present,” he continued. “I don’t see a lot of acts of kindness like this,” Luera said, “But I want to wish this man and his family a Merry Christmas. Thank you for this gift you left my little one.”