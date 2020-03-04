New York state on Wednesday confirmed four additional coronavirus cases, increasing its total number of patients to six.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the three people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus are related to the 50-year-old Westchester County man in his 50s who came down with the deadly illness in recent days. The man’s wife, 14-year-old daughter, and 20-year-old son are recovering at their residence. Yeshiva University and the Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy and High School, where the children go to school, are closed due to the outbreak.

“This precautionary step will allow us to work with city agencies and other professionals to best prepare our campus and ensure the uncompromised safety of our students, faculty and staff,” the university said in a statement.

The fourth patient is a neighbor of the Westchester County family.

Cuomo said that while he anticipates more coronavirus cases will be confirmed, it is important not to panic over the outbreak.

“We have an epidemic caused by a coronavirus, but we have a pandemic that is caused by fear,” he said. “By definition, the more you test, the more people you will find who test positive.”

As of Wednesday morning, over 100 coronavirus cases and nine deaths have been reported in the United States. The deaths were all reported in Washington state.