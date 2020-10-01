Portland Protesters Gather to Honor Man Who Shot Two Men, Pointed a Gun at Police

A protestor reacts towards a Portland police officer during protests, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland. The protests which began since the police killing of George Floyd in late May often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hannah Bleau

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday evening to honor a 27-year-old black man who was shot by police two years ago — an action a grand jury ultimately determined was justified.

Protesters convened in downtown Portland to honor 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons, who died September 30, 2018. According to police, two officers were patrolling an area with suspected gang activity and heard gunshots. Kimmons reportedly shot two men who were in a dispute. Authorities say he pointed his weapon at the officers, which prompted them to issue warnings and fire their weapons when he did not adhere. A grand jury ultimately determined that the officers acted in self-defense and were therefore justified in their use of deadly force.

One activist attending Wednesday’s gathering, Ragina Gray, attributed Kimmons’ death to white supremacy and the “anti-blackness that has existed in this country since the beginning of time”:

Kimmons’ mother, Letha Winston, also addressed the crowd, stating, “What took me through the wringer is that the police killed my son.”

“I always thought the police were here to protect and serve,” she continued, calling her son a “good man.”

According to journalist Andy Ngo, she also gave a “sexually graphic speech” in the presence of children:

Another video shows activists yelling at nearby hotel guests, who reportedly closed their blinds to the vigil held in the streets below:

Activists have taken to the streets of Portland for over 120 days as President Trump has called for law and order in the Democrat-run city.

