AWR Hawkins

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) observed Wednesday morning universal background checks turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.

Moreover, she suggested the process is actually intended to do so.

She tweeted:

Boebert’s observation comes on the very day on which the Democrat-run House of Representatives is scheduled to take up Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check legislation.

And it was just two days ago Boebert suggested her Democrat colleagues should rely on the Constitution rather than gun control.

Breitbart News noted Boebert tweeting: “You’re going to hear Democrats talk a lot about “common sense” gun control this week. I think following the Constitution is pretty sensible myself.”

