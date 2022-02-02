President Joe Biden was caught again at the White House without his mask on Wednesday after his speech on promoting cancer research.

Biden turned away from the podium and walked briefly over to the crowd of masked individuals who attended his remarks and began shaking hands.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) approached Biden quickly and, after shaking his hand, she whispered in his ear, presumably about his missing mask.

Biden grimaced and reached in his folder to retrieve his mask, putting it back on.

“I’m going to get in trouble,” he said.

As he began leaving, Biden pulled down his mask to recall how his grandfather told him to “keep the faith” and his grandmother told him to “spread it.”

First lady Jill Biden took his hand and led the president off the stage as the event concluded.

Biden has called wearing a mask a “patriotic duty” but repeatedly forgets to put his mask back on after taking it off to speak at events.

In December, Biden walked away from a eulogy he delivered for Sen. Bob Dole without his mask and greeted members of the family.