Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Charlie Crist (D) said this week that it is a “grim day” in Florida because Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation barring age-inappropriate classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten classrooms.

“It’s a grim day for Florida. Today especially, I want our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters in Florida and across the country to know that they are loved and will always be welcomed in the Sunshine State,” the Democrat and former Florida governor said on the day DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education act, essentially mourning for LGBT Americans and repeating the left’s fake news mantra, referring to the bill as “Don’t Say Gay”:

It's a grim day for Florida. Today especially, I want our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters in Florida and across the country to know that they are loved and will always be welcomed in the Sunshine State. pic.twitter.com/ktwbJklZVe — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) March 28, 2022

It remains unclear why Crist believes that barring discussions on subjects such as transgenderism amounts to a “grim day,” and it also remains unclear how keeping age-inappropriate discussions on sexual orientation from five, six, seven, and eight-year-olds amounts to feeling unwelcomed in the state.

DeSantis, however, sharply addressed politicians and activists opposing the common-sense bill, observing that they are lying and “sloganeering” because they “don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against.”

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis said this week.

“For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten. They support injecting woke gender ideology into second-grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to ‘transition students’ to a ‘different gender’ without the knowledge of the parent, much less, with the parent’s consent,” DeSantis continued.

“And so what they’re doing with these slogans and these narratives is they’re trying to camouflage their true intentions,” he added.

WATCH:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

One recent Saint Leo University poll showed DeSantis crushing his potential Democrat challenger, Charlie Crist, by double digits: