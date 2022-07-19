Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Potential 2024 Matchup by 5 Points

Former President Donald Trump maintains his polling lead over President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 matchup, according to Trafalgar Group polling released Monday.

Trump leads Biden by 5 Points (47.9 to 42.6 percent) with 9.6 percent undecided. The survey polled 1085 general election voters from July 11-14 with a 2.9 margin of error. The poll sampled four percent more Democrats (39-35 percent).

Among Democrats, the poll found that 19.6 percent would vote for Trump if the election were held today. By contrast, only 12.6 percent of Republicans would vote for Biden, a seven point spread.

Among those who have no party affiliation, 46 percent said they would vote for Trump, while 44 percent said they would select Biden, a two point difference.

The positive polling for Donald Trump corresponds with previous polling. Multiple polls have shown Biden behind Trump in a potential head-to-head contest.

In recent weeks, Biden’s polling numbers have been hindered by Democrats. Only “26 percent of Democratic voters said the party should renominate him in 2024,” the New York Times found. “64 percent of Democratic voters say they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign.”

Despite dropping support for Biden among Democrats, Biden has claimed Democrats want him to run in 2024. “They [Democrats] want me to run” in 2024, Joe Biden said on July 12. “Read the polls. Read the polls Jack.”

Trump told Breitbart News on July 13 he is unsure if Biden will launch a reelection bid. Biden has stated he will run in 2024, yet nationwide polling shows only 14 percent of voters support Biden’s reelection.

“You have to do a great job to be the nominee beyond any other problems they may have,” Trump said. “You have to do at least a reasonable job, and so far I don’t believe our country has ever been at a lower point than it is right now.

As for Trump, the former president told New York Magazine he is weighing when he will announce a 2024 presidential campaign.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” Trump said about running in 2024. “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he doubled down. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterms].”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.