In a speech on national security, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ignored the record-breaking number of illegal aliens arriving at United States borders who are found on the federal government’s Terrorism Watch List.

Mayorkas delivered the remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, focusing on “domestic violent extremism,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and cybersecurity.

In only one sentence, Mayorkas made a passing reference to the Biden administration’s record-breaking illegal immigration levels, stating that DHS is grappling with “historic migration throughout the hemisphere and around the world.”

Mayorkas ignored the record number of illegal aliens arriving at U.S. borders in the last two years who are listed on the Terrorism Watch List. In April, during a congressional hearing, Mayorkas was unable to state how many illegal alien terrorists had been released into American communities after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Fiscal Year 2022, nearly 100 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border and were found to have been listed on the Terrorism Watch List — almost seven times the number apprehended in Fiscal Year 2021 and more than 32 times the number apprehended in Fiscal Year 2020.

The apprehension figure is so high that it far outpaces the total number of illegal alien suspected terrorists caught at the southern border from Fiscal Year 2017 to Fiscal Year 2020, when former President Trump was in the White House.

One such illegal alien suspect terrorist was reportedly apprehended at the southern border in April before being released into the U.S. interior as part of the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release network.

Mayorkas did not authorize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to arrest the illegal alien suspected terrorist until a week after the agency learned he was on the Terrorism Watch List.

Apprehensions of illegal alien suspected terrorists do not seem to be slowing down in any way. The latest data reveals that in October, alone, 40 illegal alien suspected terrorists attempted to enter the U.S. interior via the southern and northern borders — nine who tried to evade Border Patrol on the U.S.-Mexico border and 31 who were stopped at Ports of Entry.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.