Lawmakers are meeting to discuss how they can successfully help enact President Donald Trump’s agenda, and that is kicking off with an upcoming Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs hearing — its first hearing of the 119th Congress — where they are slated to examine how to enact Trump’s energy agenda, reduce prices for consumers, and more, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

The first hearing is slated for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, with Chairman Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) as the spearhead. Other members of the subcommittee include Republican Reps. Byron Donalds (FL), Scott Perry (PA), Lauren Boebert (CO), Clay Higgins (LA), and Gary Palmer (AL).

Ranking Member Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is joined by fellow Democrats Yassamin Ansari (AZ), Dave Min (CA), and Ro Khanna (CA).

The hearing is titled “Leading the Charge: Opportunities to Strengthen America’s Energy Reliability,” and Breitbart News is told it will focus on how lawmakers can not only assist in making the Trump administration’s energy agenda a reality, but also in modernizing energy technology and lowering energy costs for the American people, including gas prices, which hit a record high under former President Joe Biden’s leadership.

They also plan to discuss ways to slash regulations and address issues affecting the power grid.

Witnesses for the hearing include Alex Epstein, president and founder of the Center for Industrial Progress; Mandy Gunasekara, former chief of staff of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and Alex Herrgott, chief executive officer and president of the Permitting Institute.

“Hard working Americans deserve affordable, reliable energy,” subcommittee chairman Burlison said in a statement. “For far too long, suffocating regulations and unnecessary red tape have stifled innovation, hamstrung energy producers, and driven up prices for American families and businesses.”

“This subcommittee stands ready to assist President Trump in the fight to restore American energy dominance and ensure Americans have reliable energy at lower prices,” he continued, noting that the hearing will feature lawmakers pushing back on what he aptly described as “the Biden Administration’s excessive regulations.” Instead, they will “champion needed reforms.”

“It is time to cut prices, grow our economy, and support American-made energy,” he added.