Watch Live: Hearing on Ending the Weaponization of the Justice Department

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight holds a hearing on the weaponization of the Justice Department on Tuesday, February 25.
According to the committee announcement:
The hearing, “Entering the Golden Age: Ending the Weaponization of the Justice Department,” will examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) against American citizens and its political opponents.
Additionally, the hearing will explore how the Trump-Vance Administration is working to restore the rule of law.
