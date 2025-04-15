Democrats have asked why agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted wellness checks on alleged unaccompanied minors in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

Last Friday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and other House Democrats signed a letter asking DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for a briefing on why federal agents visited Russell Elementary and Lillian Street Elementary in South Los Angeles to speak with five students.

The agents said they were not enforcing an immigration raid and were doing wellness checks on minors who arrived at the border unaccompanied, fearing they could be subject to sex and human trafficking. School officials with the LAUSD claimed that the minors were not unaccompanied and were living with relatives.

“If you falsely claim to be conducting welfare checks while actually targeting children for deportation, you undermine willingness to cooperate with law enforcement, provoke fear, and undermine public trust,” the lawmakers wrote.

“This raises serious questions about the truthfulness of your Department, and the safety of our constituents,” the lawmakers added. “The United States Supreme Court has ruled that all students have a right to a public education, no matter their immigration status. If parents and children cannot access schools without fear of deportation or harassment, you deny that right.”

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, disputed claims made by Democrats and the LAUSD.

“As usual, this is misleading. HSI officers were at these schools conducting wellness checks on children who arrived unaccompanied at the border. This had *nothing* to do with immigration enforcement,” she said in a statement.

” DHS is leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited, abused, and sex trafficked. Unlike the previous administration, President Trump and Secretary Noem take the responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to reunite children with their families,” she added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.