Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) is claiming President Donald Trump “illegally abducted” 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member as well as domestic abuse and human trafficking, after he was deported to his native El Salvador.

Dexter joined Reps. Robert Garcia (D-CA), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), and Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) on a trip to El Salvador this week, following Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) lead, in an attempt to pressure President Nayib Bukele to release Abrego Garcia from law enforcement custody.

In a video posted to X, Dexter accuses Trump of putting all Americans at risk by deporting Abrego Garcia to his native El Salvador after he was arrested in 2019 and accused of being a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

“I flew here last night with three of my colleagues to demand that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be released. He is being held in violation of a Supreme Court order, expressly telling the Trump administration to effectuate and facilitate his coming home,” Dexter says:

That is being ignored. This is not just a threat to all people in the United States who could be illegally abducted, detained, and transported internationally against their will but it is a fact that our president does not recognize the branches of government and the balances of power. [Emphasis added] This is what we all have been calling a constitutional crisis yet it is more severe than anything we’ve seen. We cannot stay silent. We must stand loud. I am here because I refuse to wait for something to happen. We are here to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia. [Emphasis added]

When Abrego Garcia was arrested in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2019, he had rolls of cash and drugs on his person and was arrested alongside two documented MS-13 gang members.

Police at the time also noted that Abrego Garcia was wearing clothes consistent with those of an MS-13 gang member — a Chicago Bulls baseball cap and a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various bills.

“This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have said.

A reliable criminal informant at the time confirmed to police that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member and even described his rank in the gang. Two federal immigration judges found the informant’s information so reliable that they ordered Abrego Garcia to remain detained.

Similarly, DHS has released details of the allegations against Abrego Garcia his wife made in 2021, in which she claims the illegal alien beat her on multiple occasions and therefore she sought an order of protection against him.

Last week, DHS officials issued a report regarding an incident in Tennessee where police pulled Abrego Garcia over for speeding. Officers subsequently found eight other individuals in his vehicle without any luggage, and all the passengers gave the same home address.

“During the interview, Abrego Garcia pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put the encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions,” DHS officials note. “When asked what relationship he had with the registered owner of the vehicle, Abrego Garcia replied that the owner of the vehicle is his boss, and that he worked in construction.”

Officers believed the case was a human trafficking operation.

Abrego Garcia first crossed the southern border sometime in 2011, undetected by Border Patrol, and had been living in Maryland since.

